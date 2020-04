Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has slashed the 2020 state’s budget from N597.73 billion to N195billion.

The development came in the ongoing emergency plenary by the House on Wednesday, presided over by the Speaker, Aniekan Bassey.

The 2020 budget was signed into law by the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on December 18, 2019

Details soon

