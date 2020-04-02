[ICYMI] AKURE EXPLOSION: I didn’t know I was carrying explosives —Truck driver

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Yinusa Isiaka, driver of the truck that exploded and injured 13 persons and destroyed over 70 houses in Akure last Saturday, claimed ignorance of the contents in the truck.

Isiaka is presently on admission at the State Specialist hospital after surgery following an injury he sustained in the stomach.

He said: “My boss contacted me to move some items from a stranded truck at Osu axis along Ife-Ibadan expressway.

“The items, which I don’t know, were loaded into the truck and were to be delivered to a company in Auchi, headquarters of Estako West local government area.

“A police escort team and a staff of the company where the explosives were to be delivered, accompanied us.

“When we got to Akure at the Shasha market and the vehicle developed fault, we then decided to pass the night there.

“I heard a bang on the vehicle door that smoke was coming out from under the vehicle.

“I was sleeping inside the truck when one of the police escorts told me that we needed to urgently leave the area because of the population in the area as smoke was emitting from the truck.

“We quickly moved. The policeman that led the team said we should move ahead. As we were moving, the policemen in the escort asked me to stop.

“I eventually stopped at Eleyowo and we all came down to check the smoke coming from under the truck. We brought out the fire extinguisher, while other vehicles parked.

“They tried to assist but before I knew what was happening, one of the escorts shouted everybody run for your lives. As I ran, I heard a band and noticed something in my abdomen.

“That was the last thing I heard before everything went blank and I later found myself in the hospital.”

