By Adesina Wahab

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has refuted a news report that the crew members of Air Peace Airlines that recently brought some Chinese doctors to the country were quarantined in one of the hostels in the institution.

In a statement made available to our correspondent in Lagos on Tuesday, the institution said no such thing happened.

The statement was signed by a Principal Assistant Registrar, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Management wishes to inform members of the University community and the general public that contrary to the publication entitled, “Chinese doctors’ flight: How three airline crew members ‘disappeared’ from Lagos quarantine centre” by a traditional medium (not Vanguard), dated Sunday, April 12, 2020, the airline crew members that conveyed the Chinese doctors visiting the country to lend medical aid, are not being quarantined in the University of Lagos campus.

“According to the report, “On arriving the Scholars Lodge at the University of Lagos where the state government had prepared for the crew to be quarantine around 2 am, another debate ensued over the type of the apartment provided.” This information is false. The flight crew members were not brought to the University’s Scholars Hostel.

“In light of the above, members of the University community and the general public are enjoined to beware of fake news and keep observing precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Management wishes the country and the world at large quick recovery from this pandemic and a timely return to normalcy,” the statement read.

