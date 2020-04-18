After Kyari’s death: Anap Foundation urges taskforce to enforce social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

Anap Foundation has urged the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to enforce the social distancing order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is just as the Anap COVID-19 Think Tank joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari whose death was announced early hours of Saturday.

In a statement made available to Vanguard and signed by its Chairman, Atedo N. A. Peterside and Vice-Chairman, Abubakar Mohammed, Anap Foundation extended their deepest sympathies to the President and to Mallam Kyari’s immediate family.

The statement reads: “The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank received the news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President with deep shock. May God grant him eternal rest.

“We noted with sadness and concern the fact that the strict rules of Social Distancing were flouted at his burial today. This has serious implications for the good work that is being done by various agencies to keep our people safe. We call on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to note this and apply the laws across the board through leadership by example.

“Going forward, we appeal to the authorities to lead by example and help ensure that all and sundry obey the well thought out rules for burials and all other gatherings at this time.”

