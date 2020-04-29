New afrobeat artist, Killaboy making wave in Nigerian entertainment industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Benjamin Nnayereugo Best, popularly known as Killaboy is a fast-rising Nigerian hip-hop music singer currently enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his songs have always been met with praises from fans and critics alike.

He became a sleeper sensation after he released his first single, ‘The matter’ in 2018. The Umuahia bred entertainer has dished out other hot singles following the success from his first song. His raving track titled “Cure your boredom,” that was released in 2019 is arguably one of the top songs that made airwaves in Nigeria.

Talking about his background, Killaboy admitted that life was truly not fair to his family as he had to drop out of school (Unizik) due to financial crisis. His newfound love “music” has been his bailout from the depression that almost ruined his life.

READ ALSO: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin denies giving Daddy Freeze N5m bribe

Despite his short foray into the entertainment industry, he has enjoyed quite impressive recognition and nominations. He became a burning sensation in his home town after winning the Best Performance at the 2013 Star Trek held in Umuahia.

Killaboy has also maintained that he is hoping to work with some of the top singers he looks up to in the industry. He fashioned his style of music around A-list artiste Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Quizzed on his next move, he said ” I am currently working on a new single that will be released before the year runs out. This is one of my best-crafted piece and I sure know everyone would love it. Want to specially thank all my fans and back-end team members for the love and support so far. This has really helped me in my journey. Thank you! “.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: