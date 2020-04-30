Kindly Share This Story:

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has approved additional funding of €12.33 million for the Abidjan-Lagos Highway corridor project.

In a statement on Wednesday, the bank said the funds would be used to cover “part of the costs related to the study of the Abidjan-Lagos Motorway corridor development project.”

The road corridor links cities across five West African countries namely Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

The statement on the AfDB website read: “The Abidjan-Lagos project, an important regional trade and transport corridor provide a link between economically-dynamic cities in Africa, namely Abidjan, Accra, Cotonou, Lomé and Lagos.

“It not only links the most densely populated and economically active areas of the West African sub-region but it also crosses a rail network and joins the main ports and airports.

“Its purpose is to strengthen trade and integration in West Africa, in particular by providing maritime port access to landlocked countries.”

The road also joins other corridors along the north-south axis and connects landlocked countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad.

The ECOWAS commission had, on behalf of five countries, requested the support of the bank in financing preparatory studies for the realisation and management of the Abidjan-Lagos Highway corridor project.

In total, AfDB has contributed €22.4 million to the Abidjan-Lagos highway corridor project.

