Adamawa governor’s mother dies

Hajiya Fatimah Umaru, the mother of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, is dead.

She was 68 years.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humwashi Hunohashi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Hunohashi said the governor’s mother died while undergoing treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He said: “Her death at this critical moment creates a huge vacuum not only for the immediate family but the entire state.”

The governor’s media aide described the deceased as a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian, and a devout Muslim.

“The governor has taken the death in his stride and has asked for prayers by all for God to grant the departed peace and the fortitude by the family to bear the great loss,” he added.

Vanguard

