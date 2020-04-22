Actress Etinosa Idemudia launches live talent show on Instagram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has launched a live competition on her Instagram page for intending actors to showcase their acting skills as well as win cash prizes while standing a chance to get noticed by a casting director.

According to Etinosa, the actor cum producer, the competition was inspired by her zeal to give back to the society and necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown “During this lockdown, I’ve seen a lot of online shows coming up- so much opportunity to do things I love so much. The fact that I am not in a movie production doesn’t mean I can’t act so I thought of Instagram live Acting Talent Show and ran it by many of my colleagues who liked the idea. It was also a great way to connect with fans. I was excited to use my platform to reach out to the society and show gratitude for the platform that I too had been given while growing in the industry.

The Edo State-born beauty added: “I decided to dedicate my platform to upcoming actors. They will not just be showing their talent, they will act with me. I will give them the role, take another role and we will act together. The lockdown inspired this show. The fact that I cannot go to work as I should challenge me to be creative and use social media positively. Also, due to the fact that in the past I have had some wrong use of social media challenges so this is also a great way of making amends.”

On what fans should expect from the online live competition and why it is unique, Etinosa said:

“I have not seen any other person doing it. My male and female fans should expect creativity, excitement and fun. Another thing that will make it different and unique is that the contestants in the acting talent show will be starring with me so it will be like an artistic duel or battle, they are battling with me. I won’t just abandon them to be doing a monologue and talking to themselves. I will be replying them and interacting with them face to face online.”

The Lead actor of “Blood of Enogie” and producer of “Washerman” stressed that, “the audience watching would pick their winners, about four of them, after every performance who will go home with 10,000 cash prize.”

Commenting further the recently endorsed Grerivian cosmetics and Victoria Riverson fashion brand ambassador said: “The beauty of acting for me is the opportunity I get to become a different person with every role. with every script, I become a totally different person. Some say it is a cheap way of escaping reality but I don’t care. I love it. For me, it is art, pure skill, one of the best use of my mind – becoming someone else just like that! Not just by looks, but by creating a whole person full of her own baggage and back story in your mind and becoming that person.” she enthused.

Vanguard

