Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Abule-Ado explosion: Lagos govt compensates victims with N2.5m each

On 7:17 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Abule Ado Explosion: Archbishop Martins confirms death of School AdministratorBy Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, presented a cheque of N2.5 million to each of the eight families of the deceased, who died in the pipeline explosion of Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Abule Ado-Soba, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state, as financial assistance.

At least 23 people lost their lives, while over 500 residents were affected and displaced in the devastating incident.

In the wake of the explosion, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, promised to pay compensation to affected victims to cushion the effect of the disaster.

Some of the families, who received the cheques in proxy, include Rev. Henrietta Aloka, Mrs. late Funke Edet, late Bidemi Johnson, late Mr. Aliu Ali and Irene Oku.

Presenting the cheques to representatives of the families at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said: “The financial assistance being offered to the families of the 23 victims who lost their lives is only an effort to mitigate the impact of the tragedy on members of these families.”

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Fire outbreak in Agboju, near Abule Ado

Responding on behalf of the families, Director of Education, Catholic Arc-Diocese Lagos, Monsieur Jero Oduntan, commended the state government for the gesture saying “Nobody prays for calamity to happen but in life, things happen we cannot explain but God.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!