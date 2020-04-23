Abule-Ado explosion: Lagos govt compensates victims with N2.5m each

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, presented a cheque of N2.5 million to each of the eight families of the deceased, who died in the pipeline explosion of Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Abule Ado-Soba, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state, as financial assistance.

At least 23 people lost their lives, while over 500 residents were affected and displaced in the devastating incident.

In the wake of the explosion, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, promised to pay compensation to affected victims to cushion the effect of the disaster.

Some of the families, who received the cheques in proxy, include Rev. Henrietta Aloka, Mrs. late Funke Edet, late Bidemi Johnson, late Mr. Aliu Ali and Irene Oku.

Presenting the cheques to representatives of the families at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said: “The financial assistance being offered to the families of the 23 victims who lost their lives is only an effort to mitigate the impact of the tragedy on members of these families.”

Responding on behalf of the families, Director of Education, Catholic Arc-Diocese Lagos, Monsieur Jero Oduntan, commended the state government for the gesture saying “Nobody prays for calamity to happen but in life, things happen we cannot explain but God.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: