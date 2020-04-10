Abuja Lockdown: Taskforce apprehends man with fake Exemption Pass

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The enforcement team of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration on the restriction of movement with regards to controlling the spread of COVID-19 has apprehended a man who has been violating the lockdown with a fake Exemption Pass.

He was arrested by the Taskforce along the Umar Musa Yar-Adua Express Way (Airport Road) on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has increased the daily hazard allowances of medical doctors to ₦50, 000, even as it said it was targeting 600, 000 residents for its Palliatives.

At a news conference in Abuja, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the Administration will intensify efforts to ensure that residents comply fully with the stay-at-home order, adding that more security agents, including soldiers, have been drafted to ensure that people from neighbouring States do not sneak into Abuja through the arteries.

Responding to questions during the media chat, Bello said about 600 additional beds, have been added to the existing isolation centres, explaining that more patients who recently tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus will be discharged soon if their final results come out negative.

“In the coming days, more people maybe discharged from the isolation centres if their results turn out to be negative. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we minimise the spread.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

