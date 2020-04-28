Breaking News
Abia govt faults Lai Mohammed on death of petrol attendant

COVID-19: Police not responsible for petrol attendant killed in Abia — Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State  government has faulted the statement credited to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, saying that the late petrol attendant in Aba, Mr Chibuisi Okameme, was not killed by  a police man. Recall that a Police Inspector, attached  to the Ohuru Isimiri Division, reportedly  shot dead Okaneme, along New Umuahia road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, while  enforcing the lockdown on Covid-19 in the area.

Mohammed was quoted to have said, “What happened was that the policeman hit a keke Napep and while the people were protesting, another oncoming vehicle hit the petrol attendant leading to his death.”

But in a swift reaction, Abia State government through a statement  by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said: ” We wish to  state categorically  that information available to us suggests that one Inspector Osas Atsu of Ohuru Isimiri Police Division, Aba, allegedly shot and killed the late petrol attendant, Mr Chibuisi Okameme, of Green Mac Filling Station, New Umuahia Road, Aba, by aiming and firing live bullets at  him in  broad  daylight  and in the presence of many shocked eyewitnesses.

