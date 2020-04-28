Abia govt faults Lai Mohammed on death of petrol attendant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State government has faulted the statement credited to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, saying that the late petrol attendant in Aba, Mr Chibuisi Okameme, was not killed by a police man. Recall that a Police Inspector, attached to the Ohuru Isimiri Division, reportedly shot dead Okaneme, along New Umuahia road, Ogbor Hill, Aba, while enforcing the lockdown on Covid-19 in the area.

Mohammed was quoted to have said, “What happened was that the policeman hit a keke Napep and while the people were protesting, another oncoming vehicle hit the petrol attendant leading to his death.”

But in a swift reaction, Abia State government through a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said: ” We wish to state categorically that information available to us suggests that one Inspector Osas Atsu of Ohuru Isimiri Police Division, Aba, allegedly shot and killed the late petrol attendant, Mr Chibuisi Okameme, of Green Mac Filling Station, New Umuahia Road, Aba, by aiming and firing live bullets at him in broad daylight and in the presence of many shocked eyewitnesses.

