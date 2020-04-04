Breaking News
Abia gov, Ikpeazu, orders distribution of COVID-19 pallaitive materials

Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 pandemic to commence distribution of palliative materials to citizens, including food, sanitizers and protective face masks, to all the 17 LGAs in the state from Tuesday, 7th April 2020,

The materials are to be dispatched to vulnerable persons using previously identified channels such as churches, state geriatric care agency, town unions and traditional rulers as well as existing school feeding program structure in the state.

