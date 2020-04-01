Breaking News
Abdulrazaq appoints Akanbi as KWASU VC

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor of the State University, Malete.

The state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science, and Technology, Hajia, Sa’adatu Modibbo, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin.

Modibbo said that the appointment followed the recommendation of the University Governing Council.

The statement read: “Governor AbdulRazaq, has accepted the recommendation of the Governing Council of the Kwara State University, Malete, with regards to the appointment of Vice-Chancellor.

“Consequently, on behalf of His Excellency, I hereby announce the immediate appointment of Prof. Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi as the new Vice-Chancellor of the State University, Malete.

“I am similarly conveying His Excellency’s approval of the appointment to the Governing Council of the University, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.” (NAN)

 

