Abba Kyari’s death has truncated continuity – Nwobodo

By Dennis Agbo

ELDER Statesman and second republic Governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo has condoled with President Mohammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, noting that the death has truncated continuity in Buhari’s administration.

Nwobodo gave the condolence message in Enugu when the 1980-1990 Friends alumni of former Anambra State University of Technology, ASUTECH, presented him palliatives shared to the less privileged citizens of Enugu South Local government, to cushion the effects of Covid-19 lockdown, on Saturday.

Nwobodo described Kyari’s death as a huge loss to the country and one that has created a vacuum.

“It has truncated continuity in government and we send condolences to the president, the presidency and the federal government because it’s not a loss to one person.

“I think that the president will be so much affected because he will now be forced to retool the cabinet and the workforce to the presidency. So I send my condolences to the Abba Kyari family, the President for the loss of this high profile person,” Nwobodo said.

He also noted that the death has made it important for people to comply with all the prescriptions outlined for containing the spread of Coronavirus, saying that the disease was not a joke.

