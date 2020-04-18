Abba Kyari wasn’t corrupt — Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

...May Allah forgive him his shortcomings – Aisha Buhari

…He was honest, hard-working – Ismael Isa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As the remains of the Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari were interred Saturday at the Gudu Cemetery, those who were close to him have continued to pour encomiums on him.

While the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu described the late Kyari as one who was not corrupt, the Publisher of the defunct Democrat Newspapers who worked together with him (Kyari), Mallam Ismaila Isa said that he was honest and hard-working.

This is as the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari has commiserated with the deceased family and prayed to God to forgive him his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard after the burial at the Gudu Cemetery, Mallam Shehu said, “If you are looking for one Nigerian that is grossly misunderstood, that is the man Abba Kyari. He wasn’t corrupt, he was one hundred loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

” He gave everything to his job, he has a relationship with President Buhari for more than 40 years, so he knew where President Buhari stood on virtually all the issues of the day.

“Abba Kyari made sure that he followed up the greatest details of the wishes and aspirations of President Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of people had made attempts to compromise him and he did not allow that to happen.

” He kept as much distance as to vested interest. Maybe it is on account of that some people alleged he was arrogant but Abba Kyari did not offer himself to be compromised by anybody whose interest subvert the President’s wish.

” He has fixed in mind the actualization of the legacies that the President would be leaving behind which focus on lasting infrastructure, like roads, power, railway, bridges and even matters of security.

” He knew where the President stood on these issues and he made sure that the President wish was done in all situations and circumstances.”

The publisher of the defunct Democrat Newspapers, Mallam Ismaila Isa said, “I know Abba Kyari in the early time of newspaper industry, we worked very closely. He is a very hard working person, honest, sometimes temperamental but for a cause. We lost, we lost, we lost.”

In her condolence, the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari said that “From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return.”

Condoling the family, she said, “I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

” I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen.

” While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic.”

