By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received several messages of condolences from foreign and national leaders over the death of Abba Kyari, his late Chief of Staff.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the President received telephone calls from President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana and President Muhammadou Youssoufou of Niger Republic.

“He also received calls of condolences from ex-President Yayi Boni of Benin Republic and two former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.” he said.

Shehu in the statement further said, “President Buhari also received similar messages of condolence from the embassies of friendly countries including Egypt, Chad and Liberia.

” Messages were also received from Governors Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Abubakar Bagudu, Kebbi, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; former Governors of Katsina, Sa’idu Barda, Zamfara Abdulaziz Yari and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara as well as the former Senate President, Ken Nnamanni, the Sultan of Sokoto Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar 111 and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

“The Emirs of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu, Kebbi, General Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar (rtd), and that of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Al-Bashir Bukar; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu were among the early callers.

“Calls to the President were also received from Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, former Ministers, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and Gen. Ike Umaru Sanda Nwachukwu; Senators Monsurat Sunmonu and Kabiru Marafa as well as Pastor Tunde Bakare.”

