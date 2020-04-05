5G Network not connected to COVID-19 — CDD

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, yesterday, dismissed reports connecting the 5G network to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDD, in a statement, said: “As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the world, fact-checkers at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) have been on their toes, exposing unfounded claims over its origin, spread among many others.

“An example of such claims and conspiracy theory which has gained traction online is link between the new 5G network and Coronavirus (COVID 19).

Facebook users across the world have continued to share posts claiming that the 5G network and not the coronavirus, is making people sick with many dying from its effect.

5G does not cause COVID-19. There are two types of 5G: “sub-6 GHz”, whose wavelengths are under 6 GHz, and “millimeter wave”, whose frequencies are above 24 GHz. The sub-6 GHz signals are not exclusive to 5G; 4G networks, Wi-Fi and microwaves all operate using sub-6 GHz signals.

Conspiracy theorists point to the launch of 5G networks around the same time as the discovery of the first case of COVID 19 in China as proof of the relationship. However, the 5G China installed is the sub-6 GHz type. In other words, your microwave hasn’t given you coronavirus in all your years of use, neither will 5G networks.

READ ALSO:

“Concerning the spread of the novel COVID-19, the WHO and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have maintained the virus might have been contracted from animals before its person-to-person spread. There is no scientific connection between the introduction or installation of 5G network and the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Furthermore, not one Nigerian network provider is transmitting on the 5G network as the government is yet to issue a licence to any of them to do so.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: