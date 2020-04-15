44-year-old man defiles his 14-year-old daughter in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A 44-year-old man, Chinomso Okonkwo, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command, for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter, Blessing Okonkwo.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday in Owerri, the man has confessed to the crime.

When Vanguard inquired from the police to have the details of the address of the suspect, the police said that the information they have given out was what they could provide at the moment.

ALSO READ:

In the police’ own investigation, that Okonkwo has been inviting his friends to his residence for his friends to take sexual advantage of his daughter, Blessing.

However, the police have said that the suspect is currently in their custody and that full investigation has commenced into the matter.

The police briefly said: “On 13/4/2020 at about 11:40 am, based on credible information, operatives of Orji Divisional hqtrs arrested one Chinomso Okonkwo ‘Male’ 44 Years old, for defiling his own daughter Blessing Okonkwo, female, 15 years old. The suspect has however confessed to the crime.

“It is noteworthy, that it wasn’t the first time this is happening, and that he normally invites his friends who come to his house to have canal knowledge of his own daughter. He has been detained, while investigation into the incident has commenced.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: