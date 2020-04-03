3 arrested, ammunition recovered in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested in Ideato South local government area of Imo state, with some ammunition recovered from their houses.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu said that the suspects would be taken to court by the time the police conclude their investigations.

According to the police, “On the 17/04/2020 operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS, Acting on credible intelligence arrested the suspects at various locations around Ideato South LGA, Imo state.

“They were arrested for their involvement in the robbery of one Martha Otigba “Female”, of Umuakam, Ideato South LGA, upon the search of their houses, items stolen from the victim was recovered in the houses.

“However, the suspects led operatives to Umuobom in Ideato south where their arms and ammunition recovered.

“They have made confessional statements, while the investigation is ongoing, they will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigations.”

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by suspected herdsmen at the premises of Austin Farms in Anambra West local government area of Anambra States.

The mother of the girl, who gave her name as Mrs Iwolo, said the herdsmen broke into their home and started shooting sporadically and ordered the occupants of the house to bring all the money in their possession.

She said that as they were beating her, they were demanding for money and threatened to kill everybody if they failed to comply.

According to her, their attackers were speaking the Hausa language, adding that in addition to the guns, they also had sticks and machetes.

She said that their attackers hit her with the gun before leaving the house, adding “After collecting all our money, they abducted my daughter, Chioma, and up till now, I have not heard from her.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

