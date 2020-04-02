Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

22 suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Kano

On 3:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19, Tests, Tobe Okechukwu

Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 said on Thursday that 22 of the 25 suspected coronavirus cases in the state have tested negative to the virus while three others are still pending.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano.

Tsanyawa, who is also a member of the committee, said the state government had adopted proactive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He listed some of the measures to include the closure of schools, restriction of movements and closure of state boundary, encouraged stay-at-home order, promote the practice of handwashing, environment, and personal hygiene as well as social distancing.

The commissioner added that the state also expanded the scope of its Rapid Response Team, set up additional emergency helplines and isolation centres.

He said: “An endowment fund has been established to mobilise resources for the protection, control and prevention efforts as well as ease hardship caused by measures adopted against the spread of the virus.”

He urged the people to sustain support to the fight against the spread of the virus, which he said has not been recorded so far in the state. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!