22 suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Kano

Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 said on Thursday that 22 of the 25 suspected coronavirus cases in the state have tested negative to the virus while three others are still pending.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano.

Tsanyawa, who is also a member of the committee, said the state government had adopted proactive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He listed some of the measures to include the closure of schools, restriction of movements and closure of state boundary, encouraged stay-at-home order, promote the practice of handwashing, environment, and personal hygiene as well as social distancing.

The commissioner added that the state also expanded the scope of its Rapid Response Team, set up additional emergency helplines and isolation centres.

He said: “An endowment fund has been established to mobilise resources for the protection, control and prevention efforts as well as ease hardship caused by measures adopted against the spread of the virus.”

He urged the people to sustain support to the fight against the spread of the virus, which he said has not been recorded so far in the state. (NAN)

