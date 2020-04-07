Breaking News
2022 World Cup: Qatar reacts to US court papers

•Closing ceremony at the Al Wukrah Stadium Thursday night. The stadium is ready for World Cup. Photo Onochie Anibeze

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) strongly denies the allegations contained within the court papers made public in the US on 6 April 2020. They are part of a long-standing case, the subject of which is not the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process.

Despite years of false claims, evidence has never been produced to demonstrate that Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 unethically or by means that contravened FIFA’s strict bidding rules.

The SC maintains that it strictly adhered to all rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process and any claim to the contrary is baseless and will be fiercely contested.

