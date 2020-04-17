Breaking News
(Breaking) Nigeria records 17 new cases of coronavirus

17 new COVID-19 cases reported

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reported seventeen new cases of COVID-19.

The body gave the breakdown as follows: eight in Lagos; three in Katsina; two in FCT and one each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo.

As at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases are now 305 in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with seven deaths.

The current spread across the nation is Lagos, 163; FCT, 56; Osun, 20; Edo, 12; Oyo, 11; Bauchi, six; Akwa Ibom, five; Ogun, seven; Kaduna, six; two in Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Kwara, Delta and Ondo.

Others are Katsina, 4 and one each in Benue, Niger, and Anambra.

Three COVID-19 cases previously included as Lagos State cases have been transferred to Ogun State. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Ogun State has reported seven confirmed cases.

