11 more coronavirus patients recover, discharged in Lagos— Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander of the #Covid19Lagos, has announced the recovery and discharge of 11 more patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after testing negative twice.

The patients comprise nine males and two females, making the number of those who have recovered to 18.

Speaking on the patients that recovered, the governor said: “I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today (on Thursday) of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

“The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

“Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see. I assure you that in the end, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.”

