Zimbabwe, Lesotho begin three weeks COVID-19 lockdown

The Southern African nations of Lesotho and Zimbabwe on Monday began a 21-day lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown will be heavily enforced by the police and the army in both nations.

While both countries currently have low infection numbers, they both border South Africa, the African nation hardest-hit by the virus, with 1,280 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, was meanwhile set to begin a lockdown of its two main cities, the commercial metropolis Lagos and the capital Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered “the cessation of all movements” and closure of all businesses during the lockdown, for an initial period of 14 days.

Nigeria had recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and one death by Monday.

Ethiopia said it reached 23 confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, while Malian health authorities announced five additional cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the country’s total case load to 25.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are over 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa, with almost 130 deaths. (NAN)

Vanguard

