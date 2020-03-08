Zamfara safe for Investors — Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

…says we never had Boko Haram

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has assured local and international investors of safety and conducive business climate in Zamfara state.

He said the problem his administration inherited was not Boko Haram but farmers-herders conflict which he was able to resolve.

He spoke on Saturday in Kaduna shortly after Zamfara celebrated its Special Day at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade fair.

Governor Bello who was represented by the state commissioner of commerce and industry, Safiyanu Bashir Yuguda, said the state had regained its status as an agricultural hub, adding that it was now a place where business would thrive.

“In Zamfara, we never had Boko Haram. What we had was the conflict between our farmers and herders. That was what we inherited from the previous government and our government was able to restore the situation to normal,” he said.

“Zamfara is now peaceful and conducive for business. We are inviting both local and foreign investors to come to our state,” he said.

The governor said that the administration had embarked on infrastructural development to ease business and to make the state accessible for potential investors.

VANGUARD

