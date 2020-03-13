Breaking News
Translate

Zamfara Govt uncovers 200 ghost doctors

On 2:54 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Health experts promote travel medicine as panacea to infectious disease

The Zamfara Government on Friday said it has discovered 200 ghost medical doctors from its payroll.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba, who disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, noted that the ghost doctors were uncovered during the ongoing civil servants’ verification exercise under the State Hospital Service Management Board (HSMB).

“When the present administration came in, we had 287 medical doctors in the government’s payroll purported to be working in various General Hospitals across the state under HSMB.

“After the investigation, we discovered that only 87 doctors are genuine, all the remaining 200 were non-existent.

“Before now, the state government use to pay N389 million as monthly salary to doctors and other healthcare workers under the board,” Garba said.

ALSO READ: Zamfara sacks 7,000 ghost workers

According to him, with the development the state government will be saving N120 million monthly from the ghost workers under the board.

“Another serious problem we found in the board was that some workers without health qualifications were receiving health workers salary.

“We met a report of previous administration that verify non-health workers working  in health sector receiving health workers salary.

“We consider to implement that report, because as a responsible government we cannot allow somebody with SSCE or other non-qualifications to be collecting duty call and shift allowances from the government,” he added.

The commissioner added that the government also discovered that some officials of the board and from the ministry of finance are also involved in the scam.

“We are directed by Governor Bello Matawalle to carryout investigation exercise to ensure sanity in the state’s civil servants payroll.

“After the investigation we are going to sue any government official found in the scam,” Garba said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!