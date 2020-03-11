Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has ordered immediate shut down of many quack and illegal practices across the 18 LGAs in the entire State.

Keeping to her promise of bringing quackery and fake medical practices to an end in the State, Health Officials from the State Ministry of Health and the PHC Director Ikom, alongside the Nigerian Police stormed the venue where a 14days Special Intensive Eye Screening in Ikom LGA calling for an Order Of Apprenticeship And Intensive Training On Theoretical And Practical Skill Acquisition On Optical Services was taking place. Members of the Ikom community and its environs where fraudulently asked to pay monies for fake trainings.

The culprits have been arrested and are in police custody. They will be made to face the wrath of the law as their equipments have also been ceased/confiscated.

In Ugep, Yakurr LGA was another quack medical outreach/activities of an illegal Eye Care Program/Free Reading Glasses Distribution organized by BEGUWILL EYE CHECKUP CENTER with one Mr Ekpendo as the head, the Health Boss also sprang to action as she immediately ordered the Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Ugep Dr Ubi Patrick to immediately storm the venue with armed Police men to ensure that all the equipments/materials used in orchestrating such practices are confiscated and everyone involved in such act be arrested as this will serve as a deterrent to many other quack Medical practitioners across the State irrespective of their location. This action was immediately carried out as culprits are already in police custody with their equipments confiscated.

READ ALSO:

In her words; “This is how hard the Ministry of Health in Cross River State will continue to bounce on anyone or group of persons that doesn’t want to follow the right path and practices as the lives of cross riverians remains paramount and sacrosanct to the Government of His Excellency Sen Ben Ayade.

Every medical outreach/activities must get the approval of the CRSMOH or CRSPHCDA as anything short of this will not be accepted. We won’t only disrupt such quack practices but we’ll also cease their materials and ensure the culprits face the full wrath of the law.

The Ministry who is offering “Ayade 1000 free eye surgeries in rural areas and giving away over 10,000 free glasses to persons with refractive error, will not be struggling so hard to give her citizens quality health care services, while groups of quacks will be busy deceiving the public and destroying people’s vision.” This cannot happen under my watch as the Commissioner for Health, we will go all out to continuously fish them out and make them face the law irrespective of who is involved.”

Community members have been advised to key into the free eye care services provided by the Governor of CRS at their LGAs and to always report any form of quackery going on around their surroundings to the appropriate quarters.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: