Woman allegedly murders sex worker for dating her husband

Imo Police has arrested a woman who allegedly killed a commercial sex worker for dating her husband.

Vanguard gathered that the 26 years old woman, identified as Ada Amuzie, allegedly killed the commercial sex worker, Happiness, at Imika Obiti.

The Imo State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Godson Ikeokuin said the woman has been arrested and that preliminary report showed that the suspect accused Happiness of dating her husband, one Ejike Lambert.

In another news, Vanguard gathered that a lady, Chinelo Joseph, who allegedly killed her lover after spending time with him in Okigwe of Imo State, has been arrested by the Imo state police.

It was gathered that the suspect, Chinelo, had an issue with the lover, Okenna Ekwebelem, who refused her to leave the house after their time together as he allegedly pleaded with her to spend extra time with him.

Confirming the death of the lover, the state’s Police image-maker, Ikeoku, said that operatives of the divisional headquarters in Okigwe have arrested the suspect while an investigation is ongoing.

According to him, Police preliminary investigation revealed that both lovers have been in a relationship for sometime before the ugly incident

It was learned that Chinelo Joseph visited the deceased on the fateful day and after spending time together she decided to leave, but the deceased refused her from leaving, an action that led into an argument between them.

Insisting that she would go, Chinelo was said to have got up to leave when the lover allegedly blocked her and asked her to go back to his house, she also refused and an altercation between ensued them leading the slain lover allegedly beating her up and in retaliation, the suspect was said to have picked up a piece of iron and which she allegedly hit him on the chest resulting to his instant death.

The Police spokesman said that the corpse has been deposited in a morgue. He said that the matter would be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

