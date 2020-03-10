Witnesses from OSGF frustrating Lawal’s fraud trial – EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel in the ongoing trial of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, on Tuesday, expressed frustration over the attitude of witnesses from the Office of the SGF

The EFCC arraigned Lawal and three others at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Jabi, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The Commission accused the defendants of alleged involvement in the N544.1 million grass-cutting scandal.

The other defendants are Lawal’s brother, Hamidu, who is a director of Rholavision Engineering Limited, a staff of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar and the Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Limited, Apeh John Monday.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The EFCC counsel, Ofem Uket, expressed his frustration at the witnesses’ attitude after leading Aminu Muhammed, a Principal Procurement Officer in the OSGF, in evidence.

The witness testified as the fourth prosecution witness (PW4) in the case.

According to him, 80 percent of the witnesses called by the EFCC so far were from the OSGF.

He told the court that the case was adjourned till February 19 at the instance of the witness. (NAN)

