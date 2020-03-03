Will Liverpool Win the Premier League?

Kindly Share This Story:

The Premier League is one of the best football leagues to watch by far. So many amazing footballers make their debut in these matches. It is always a hotly contested fight and we love to see the teams work their hardest to win the big matches. Will Liverpool manage to win their first Premier League title? Let’s take a look.

Current Position

Liverpool is at the head of the league table. This puts them in a fantastic position for winning the Premier League and they are likely to be able to stay ahead of the other teams.

They are the third team to play for a year before being defeated. However, that defeat did bring them in just short of setting an English league record for 19 consecutive wins. For now, they are tied with Manchester City at 18.

READ ALSO:

Most unusually, this long unbeaten run was earned mainly in international tourneys. Liverpool is the current Champions League titleholders and they also claimed the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. With several FA cup wins behind them, the team is also used to playing against the other domestic teams in England. All of these factors put them in a great position for claiming the Premier League title.

What is Left to Do

Klopp’s team still have a long fight ahead of them. They are sitting 22 points of the second-ranked Manchester City. This means that they are indeed most likely to walk away with the Premier League title. However, there will be some more titles they can claim this season.

The unbeaten title would have been a fantastic feather in their cap and there are still some things they need to do to get the title in the bag. Firstly, they need to secure another 12 points. That is more than possible. The Reds have so far gained an average of 2.77 points per match. Compared to Manchester City’s record-breaking streak of 2.63, Liverpool is in a position to pull ahead and smash a points record. The combination of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane will definitely help them do so.

READ ALSO:

How Supporters Can Keep Up

These closing matches are likely to be incredibly interesting and fans will want to follow the team the entire way. Get free bets as well as other offers and compare betting sites at BettingOnline for the upcoming Premier League fixtures. You can then follow some of the predictions about the upcoming matches closely. Will the Reds win or lose, you will be able to see predictions as they come in.

On top of this, make sure you check out Liverpool’s social media. This will be one of the first places you can find updates as they come in. You even might be able to interact directly with the team thanks to their social media changes. Finally, you can tune into the matches or even attend them in person. With the Premier League title within their sights, the next few matches are going to be great for Liverpool and their fans.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: