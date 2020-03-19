Why we are setting up Student Technology Experience Centres — Nwaobiala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Chairman of the Advisory Board of Skool Media Nigeria Limited, Dr Macjohn Nwaobiala, has said the organisation is setting up Student Technology Experience Centres in secondary schools across the country for Nigerian students to learn useful digital and soft skills that will enable them to compete globally.

He stated this in Lagos during an interactive session with newsmen. Nwaobiala, who commended the Federal Ministry of Education for partnering with his organisation to do this and some other things, said since the world had gone digital, Nigeria must make concerted efforts not to be left behind.

He added that in the last six years, 75 of such centres had been set up, with 452 projectors installed and 2,500 laptops provided across the six geopolitical zones of the country. “While we commend the efforts of the Federal Government in supporting all avenues to improve the sector, we believe that there is need for school curricular to be fully galvanised to prepare Nigerian students for the 21st Century workplace’s demand for hands-on Information Communication Technology applications and diverse vocational and technical skills. The Nigerian child must be prepared to take up the challenges of modern workplace by developing relevant technology skills capable of making them qualify to have global labour market competitiveness,” he said.

He added that in the same vein, Skool Media had set up 377 digital classrooms as well as Teachers Digital Learning Centres.

To assist kids and youths develop their innate talents, he noted that a number of U-Create Hubs had been put in place to also assist in the teaching of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The Chief Executive of Skool Media, Mr Moses Imayi, in his contributions, opined that Nigerian children must be trained beyond consumption to innovation.

He said the organisation would soon launch its own robotic kits, as its education kit, Edupad, was making waves in the market.

