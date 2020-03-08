Breaking News
Why we are equipping technical colleges in Abia – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Sunday his administration has embarked on the rehabilitation of technical colleges in the state in a bid to equip youths with the necessary skills.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this while inaugurating the committee for Innovative Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) at the Government House in Umuahia, said his administration set up the Education For Employment (E4E) programme to enable youths with the relevant qualifications to acquire the required skills.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, charged members of the steering committee to ensure the successful implementation of the project in accordance with guidelines.

He assured that youths in the state would continue to receive qualitative education that would make them employable in the labour market.

 

