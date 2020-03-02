Why JAMB is recording tremendous success now – Dibia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- APPOINTMENT of non career politician to head the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB,is the reason for its turnaround, an educationists and author, Barrister Emma Dibia,has said.

But Dibia said it was not only JAMB benefiting from such development as according to him,the Nigerian Custom Services, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission,ICPC were also reaping the the good leadership of their heads who he noted,were non career politicians.

Dibia, while speaking to newsmen in Abuja at the occasion of his 50th birthday as well as the launching of his book entitled, “Why Government Fails”, stated that the recent Supreme Court judgments were not the making of the justices of the apex court themselves but offshoots of Nigeria’s obsolete and archaic laws which according to him,were begging for quick reforms.

READ ALSO:

The former legal adviser to the former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, while insisting that the successes recorded by these agencies were because their current leaderships werw non career politicians,tasked government at all levels to emulate the federal government by appointing only non career people to head agencies of government.

He also deplored the practice of bicameral legislature in the country stressing that some of the lawmakers were contractors and easily abstain from plenaries in pursuit of their personal businesses but only appear during special sessions such as presentations by the Preside

He advocated urgent constitutional reforms as a solution to the controversy that has trailed the recent Supreme Court judgements especially in Imo and Bayelsa states.

“The book is “Why government fails: 50 Lessons Why Government Fails.” The reasons why governments fail are inexhaustible and no society will function without proper and functional laws, our laws are not very active, they are bad laws, the are old laws and they are long overdue for reformation. All of that affects us”,he said.

According to him,”Our major problem in Africa is indiscipline on the part of government and on the part of the people.”

“If you are disciplined, you won’t be corrupt. It’s actually the bad laws that we have that you saw playing out in those judgements (Imo, Bayelsa) that you heard. Those judgements were not as per the minds of the judges, they followed the law, even if the law is bad, that’s the law. So the book actually proffers solution.

“The book requests for urgent need for reformation, quick reform, not prolonged reform . We have very bad laws, those are things affecting us. For instance the Bayelsa issue, no one said the deputy governor-elect forged his name, just that he changed things severally and he was removed on that basis and it became the will of the people.

“In a functional legal system, they would rather take him out alone and get another deputy not that he would deny even the governor-elect because he didn’t have issues. These are bad laws that are affecting us which I addressed in that book,” he added.

According to ex-legal adviser, though politicians are needed to win elections because of their understanding of the grassroots and mobilization ability, because of their high level indiscipline and corruption, they should work at the party level ones the party wins elections and not be part of any government that wants to succeeed.

“You need politicians to win elections because the know the grassroots, they mobilise, the know all the intrigues, but you don’t need them in government because they will never drop their character when the come into government and take it or leave it, there is no decent politician anywhere in the world.

“So I’m looking forward to a president that would win election,gather his party leaders, explain to them why they can’t come to government, keep them at the party level, we are in a nation-building process.

“Then go shop for those who will run government, look for Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields outside politics, career politicians can’t give you good government, look for them abroad, then go into the academia, look for professors.”

Kindly Share This Story: