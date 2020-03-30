WHO says COVID-19 is not airborne

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the message spreading on social media that Coronavirus (COVID-19) is airborne is incorrect.

The WHO headquarters in Geneva explained this in its official twitter account @WHO.

The agency said the virus that causes COVID-19 was mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

“You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within one meter of a person who has COVID-19.

“You can be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.’’

It, however, advised people to protect themselves by practising physical distancing.

“To protect yourself, keep at least one-meter distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently.

“Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose’’

According to the agency, drinking alcohol does not protect people against COVID-19 and can be dangerous.

“Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems,’’ WHO warned.

