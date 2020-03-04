What Nigerians don’t know about Coronavirus — Dr Chiedu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe, Warri

Chief Operating Officer of Lily Hospital, Dr Cyril Chiedu, on Wednesday revealed that a lot of Nigerians do not know that Coronavirus epidermic is a disease that needs a constant check to detect.

He said that for the fact that you were negative today does not mean you will not be positive tomorrow, appealing for regular personal hygiene to keep the virus at bay.

Also read

Dr Chiedu who spoke to Vanguard in Warri on Lily Hospital’s preparedness to combat the Coronavirus said the hospital is one of the best in the country, was fully prepared to tackle the virus and ensure it is contained.

He said: “What we have done in our efforts to contain COVID 19 is that we have a unit called infection control unit. That unit spreads across all sections of the hospital where we ensure that everybody that comes into the hospital is checked for temperature. So once anybody comes to the hospital with a high fever, immediately that person is isolated to ensure its not Coronavirus.

“We also have hand sanitizers located in all sections of the hospital because we know that people carry a lot of gems in their hands. So what we do is to ensure that you don’t bring in any gems into the hospital Environment.

“What Nigerians don’t know about Coronavirus is that it is Biophysics. What this means is that today you can be negative and tomorrow you are positive. A lot is Nigerians don’t know this and this is why it spreading very fast.

Nigeria is now a red zone because Nigerians go to China a lot. For this reason, we are highly susceptible to Coronavirus.”

“So basic hygiene is needed to prevent it. Wear your facemask and use hand sanitizers always. Tell you kids the need to wear their facemasks and when and how to use sanitizers.

“Hospitals are also high zone areas and because of this, there is a very high level of awareness among our staff. They need to be aware so that they can prevent the virus from spreading within themselves. This is why when we noticed anybody with a high fever, what we do is first isolate the person.

“Anybody that is ill should report to the hospital so that they can get help. Those with cough and catarrh should report to the hospital because even though we know that it’s not everybody with cough and catarrh that has Coronavirus, it is good we still check to be on the safe side.

“Though mortality rate is low we should take it seriously. A lot of people who have it are now cured. It cannot be compared to Ebola. Some people have strong immune system while some don’t.

“I want to advise Nigerians to wear facemasks to check the spread of this Coronavirus,” Dr Chiedu said.

Kindly Share This Story: