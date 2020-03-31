We’re not distributing cars, may resume to slash 2020 Budget ― Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, denied allegations that it has taken delivery and shared exotic cars to its members.

Besides, the House, according to a statement by its Spokesman, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, said they will consider resuming to review the 2020 Budget, in tune with the global coronavirus induced economic decline.

in a press statement signed Tuesday by Barr. Kalu, he did not only deny a report about an alleged delivery of new official cars to lawmakers, but he also outlined possible interventions from the House to address the lapses in the economy, on resumption.

“It has come to the attention of the House of Representatives that a newspaper report on Friday, March 27, 2020, had insinuated that the Green Chamber is distributing official vehicles for the 360 members of the House at this critical moment that the country is battling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This story is rather unfortunate at this time that Nigeria and Nigerians are striving hard to address the pandemic, that has forced the Federal Government, and even the various states’ governments, to take drastic measures.

“Not only has the National assembly been closed since Tuesday the 24th of March in the wake of the pandemic, but most lawmakers are also in their constituencies”.

According to him, “As a House, we are not unmindful of the mood of the nation at this critical time and are committed to ensuring the country stands united in this trying times.

“It is out of that commitment that the House on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, introduced and passed the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020. It is on record that the leadership of the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, about 24 hours after adjournment, engaged some top government officials in the Executive arm and approved the release of N6.5bn for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), N10BN for Lagos state, as part of efforts to address the issue of COVID-19 pandemic”.

He stressed that ” Despite adjourning for two weeks to curb the spread of the virus, the House had expressed its readiness to reconvene at any time to consider measures aimed at addressing the situation, including a review of the 2020 Appropriation Act if need be”.

He pledged the commitment of the House to work with the Executive arm to contain the pandemic to offer respite to Nigerians.

He described the newspaper report, as “mischief taken too far”, calling on all Nigerians to disregard the newspaper report.

He also dismissed a report that the House “closed shop and went on holiday” three weeks ago, as “a clear falsehood that is common knowledge. The House only shut down 3 days ago and not three weeks ago as falsely and mischievously reported”.

