We’re doing everything to help combat coronavirus – PSML

Kindly Share This Story:

Against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSML, formerly called Delta Steel Company, DSC, Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State, has put machinery in place to help combat the dreaded disease by observing standard global sanitary measures at the company harbour.

Speaking, Mr. Prasanta Mishra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, assured that port health officials have issued clean bill of health for the crew of the ship, which berthed in the company harbour last Tuesday, with raw materials from overseas.

He said: “We use this medium to assure the general public that staff engaged in discharge of the ship have been provided kits such as face masks, hand sanitisers, running water and soap for proper hygiene and protection against the pandemic scourge of COVID – 19.

READ ALSO:

‘’In addition to the above, doctors, nurses and other medical personnel with an ambulance, are on standby 24/7 in case of any emergency at the company’s harbour and site clinic.”

The CEO assured further that with the growing concern over the Coronavirus pandemic, PSML was doing everything possible to cooperate with the federal and state governments on efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease.

He appreciates the concern of some public commentators on the need to be fully prepared for any eventuality, assuring that the company was working with the relevant health institutions to get help and arrest any ugly situation that may arise

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: