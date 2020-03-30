We’ll give enforcement of coronavirus lockdown human face—Lagos CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said the command would give the enforcement of coronavirus lockdown in the state a human face.

Odumosu spoke to Vanguard on Monday at the end of a security meeting headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House, Marina, Lagos Island.

The restriction on movement in Lagos, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, is part of measures to stem the spread of Coronaviru, COVID-19, pandemic.

Also affected by the lockdown is Ogun State, because of its proximity to Lagos, and Abuja.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Odumosu said all arrangements have been concluded to enforce the coronavirus lockdown restriction order, even as he urged residents to adhere strictly to the directive by staying indoors.

His words: “I enjoin residents, who are not on essential services, to comply fully with the presidential directive on the restriction of movement. Anyone caught will face the law accordingly.

“I want to assure residents that their lives and properties will be protected during the period. But, it is important for us (residents) to comply with the law.”

Recall that due to the rising cases of COVID-19, which has no known cure yet, and the need to curb the further spread, President Buhari had, on Sunday. announced total restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, was also affected. The coronavirus lockdown takes effect from 11p.m. on Monday, March 30, for 14 days in the first instance.

The restriction order, as announced by the President, however, exempted only people rendering essential services, such as health workers, manufacturers, distributors of health equipment and drugs, food and water companies.

Also allowed to move are workers in telecommunications, petroleum distribution and retailing as well as power companies and the media, among others “whose jobs cannot be handled at home.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: