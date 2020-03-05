We won’t compromise project quality, AMAC vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Thursday, acted true to his promise of entrenching transparency as the Council conducted open bids for award of contracts for various projects running into several millions of naira under the 2020 procurements year.

Recall that Hon. Candido, had early this vowed to run open door administration, especially in the areas of public procurement and appropriation act in order to disparage antics of infantile critics being targeted at his regime.

While urging the public, especially, the AMAC residence to disregard futile allegation of abuse of office against his office, Hon. Candido said, “The Area Council is open to all citizens of this council.

He said, “I only provide political leadership and there are offices that handles whatever they may have alleged the procurement office from the day I sent my foot here to even the current tender that where about to carry out far as 2020 budget is concerned the procurement office is right at the door step of all residents of this area council.

To this end, had in few months back publicized and advertised some projects billed for execution in major newspapers and electrics media awards in line with procurement act by inviting interested contractors to bid for the projects, which saw to the commencement of yesterday’s opening of bid exercise.

Projects which bids were opened for include the rural electrification projects, rural water supply schemes, construction and rehabilitation of access roads, , rehabilitations and construction of primary healthcare centres, drilling of motorized community boreholes, construction and reconstruction of several schools’ buildings across the Council and solar street lights among others.

Speaking with journalists during the process, the Head, Works Department at the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Mr. Andrew Gaza, warned that quality would not be compromised in the course of project delivery in the Council.

He said, “The specification of the design and the bill of quantity that the jobs which they have bided for, they will keep to them strictly. Under our supervision, we will make sure that works are going to be executed to the best of what has been provided for in our speciation.”

He assured the residents of AMAC, who are going to be beneficiary of the projects, “As usual, Abuja Municipal Area Council has always ensure that projects are done to the highest quality.

“The beneficiaries, which are our rural communities, specially, the infrastructure which we are going to provide the roads, the water projects, electrification and even the schools, some of them are going to be fenced and will be given the best of our job.

On the preparedness by the Council to fund the project, Mr. Gaza said, “We are prepared to ensure that the Internal Generated Revenue, IGR, the efforts is made better that that output is better than what it has been.

Gaza, who said there was no abandoned project within the AMAC jurisdiction, noted that, “We don’t have abandoned project per se, we have ongoing projects. Any project that the contractor is not on site, it is not that they have abandoned it. It is because it is awaiting either more payment or evaluations that are already done. That is why they are not on site, all of them are ongoing.

He revealed that while some of the projects have attained 100 percent completions and awaiting commissioning, others have advanced to 90%, 80%, 70% and some still at 60% completion stages.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the AMAC Tender Board, Mrs. Ramat Abisola Abdullahi assured that due process must be strictly adhered to in the selection of contractors for the various projects bided for.

