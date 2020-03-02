Vanguard Logo

We have found cure for coronavirus – Iwu

Maurice Iwu
Emmanuel Elebeke

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, said on Monday his team had discovered a cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Iwu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria, stated this when he led his team of researchers to brief the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and his Health counterpart, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

He said the institute identified and patented the possible COVID 19 treatment in 2015 and now needs the Federal Government’s support to translate the compound into a drug for the treatment of the virus.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday and over 20 persons who had contact with the index case had been quarantined.

 

 

