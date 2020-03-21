Breaking News
We don’t need permission to smoke weed — Naira Marley

On 1:25 amIn Entertainmentby
Album Review: Naira Marley ‘Lord of Lamba’ EP caps off his unique year
Naira Marley

By Sylvester Kwentua

Soapy master, Naira Marley, whose real name is Afeez Fashola, is never tired of creating controversies. In his latest post on Instagram, the Tesumole singer posted a picture of himself and his goons wrapping up weed with an inscription saying, “no permission! We do it with no permission.”

Naira Marley, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFFC, last year for fraud related charges, is very popular among the youths because of his type of songs that tend to glorify social vices.

