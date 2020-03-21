We don’t need permission to smoke weed — Naira Marley

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Soapy master, Naira Marley, whose real name is Afeez Fashola, is never tired of creating controversies. In his latest post on Instagram, the Tesumole singer posted a picture of himself and his goons wrapping up weed with an inscription saying, “no permission! We do it with no permission.”

Naira Marley, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFFC, last year for fraud related charges, is very popular among the youths because of his type of songs that tend to glorify social vices.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: