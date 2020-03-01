We are committed to delivering quality roads – Abia govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe& Eric Ugbor

Abia state government says it is committed to delivering quality roads and other infrastructural projects in the state.

The government explained that it prefers to be slow to deliver quality projects than rush to complete roads that won’t stand the test of time.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this while on tour of ongoing road projects in Aba, disclosed that the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu administration has commissioned 86 roads while work is ongoing on 74 others across the state.

He assured that the roads done with cement pavement technology would outlive the Ikpeazu administration, adding that successive administrations will not have any need to return to the roads.

“For some roads, we deployed cement pavement technology to ensure longevity. We did it at Ehere, Ochefu, Umuola, Eziukwu, Osusu and Owerri roads. Four years after, Ehere road and others are still standing strong. We are not bothered about the noise that we are slow, rather we are determined to deliver quality jobs. What we have done that others couldn’t do is that every single project must have a drainage that leads to a major storm water channel that gets to our natural storm collection point which is Aba River.

“Once you do the drainages, the roads would last. We are delivering quality roads that will outlive the Ikpeazu administration. Those coming after Ikpeazu will not suffer what the governor has passed through returning to fix roads earlier rehabilitated by previous administrations.

“For instance, the MCC road in Aba use to host Zerock Company which worked with the administration that served from 1999 to 2007.The road has been fixed 8 times. It is only during Ikpeazu’s administration that the road has survived two rainy seasons. The era of substandard roads in Abia is gone. Our roads are too strong that it can serve as runway for aeroplanes to land without problem.”

He urged residents of Obohia, Ohanku , Ngwa and Port Harcourt road to be patients as rehabilitation works would resume in the areas after the completion of the ongoing drainage works.

Vanguard

