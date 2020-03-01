WASA: Nigerian Army calls for unity, cooperation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Nigerian Army on Sunday called for unity, cooperation and harmonious living among tribes and religious groups in Nigeria, saying that such unity and cooperation has helped the military in the security of Nigeria.

The Commander 302 Artillary Regiment (General Support) Col. Aliyu Lapa made the calli in his address during the Onitsha Military Cantonment West African Social Activities, WASA, for the year 2019.

Col. Lapai who noted that the Nigerian Army and other sister Services in collaboration with other security agencies, have worked tirelessly to secure the nation, said that WASA, is a forum that provides a social and conducive atmosphere for officers and soldiers together with their families and friends to come together to make the end of the year’s activities.

He said some of the benefits derived from WASA, include fostering relationship among the security agencies, regimentation and civil military relations, just as it is an annual event which demands taking stock and reflecting on the activities of the previous year.

“Troops also use the opportunity to socialize and interact, as well as ease tension after passing through stress and rigorous time.”

Col. Lapai however, thanked the Chief of Arny Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Arny for providing the enabling environment, excellent, quality leadership and direction that has helped the two units in Onitsha Military Cantonment to achieve successes in the duties.

A guest of honour at the occasion, retired Group Captain, Nnamdi Nnoruka, in while addressing newsmen called for a more closer relationship between the Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Arny, saying that it will help in achieving better result to the security problem in Nigeria.

