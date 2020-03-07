Breaking News
Translate

Warriors’ Curry sidelined by unspecified illness

On 11:16 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC109

Two days after Stephen Curry’s long-awaited return from injury had Warriors coach Steve Kerr declaring “It’s on, again,” Golden State’s star guard was sidelined again.

The Warriors said Curry would miss Saturday’s NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of illness.

READ ALSO: Liverpool bounce back, Arsenal close gap on top four

The nature of Curry’s illness and how long he might be absent were not immediately known.

Curry missed four months after breaking his left hand on October 30.

He returned on Thursday with a 23-point performance in the Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors were also missing forward Draymond Green, who was sidelined a fifth straight game with a knee injury.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!