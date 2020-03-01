Kindly Share This Story:



By Ben Efe,

Nigerian long distance runners and keep fit enthusiasts can look forward to a grand 2020 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon as organizers have planned an elaborate 5th anniversary edition.

The 2020 edition has been fixed for April 25, and according to the race promoter Joyce Bozimo a new exciting package is in the offing to mark the 5th anniversary.

The race began in 2015 as a communal empowerment event and a platform for peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta, but it morphed into a national competition recognised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, following the insistence of elite Nigerian long distance runners to participate in it.

Wholly endorsed by the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the event has carved a sustainable path and now the organizers are looking to include the rest of the world in the programme.

“The Warri/Peace Marathon has come to stay and we are aiming to do bigger things starting from the fifth edition,” said Mrs. Bozimo.

“First we want to have an elaborate celebration for the fifth anniversary to highlight what we have been able to achieve over the years and then of course we are hoping to get major sponsorship so that we can make it an international event.

“Our goals of creating awareness for peaceful coexistence are being achieved. We had athletes like Victory George from the locality who have carved a career path for themselves participating first time in the event.”

Already over 1000 runners have picked up their forms to participate in the race and according to Mrs. Bozimo more athletes and keep fit enthusiasts are still being expected from across the nation to sign up for the 2020 edition.

