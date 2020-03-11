Warning strike: ASUU shut down UniAbuja

Kindly Share This Story:

There’ll be no academic activities until expiration of action, says chapter chair

By Joseph Erunke

ACADEMIC activities at the University of Abuja has been grounded as lecturers obeyed the two-week warning strike declared Monday, by the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Lecturers of the school complied fully to the directive of the national body, a development that has crippled academic exercises in the university.

Lectures, tests and other activities slated for the week could not take place.

ALSO READ:

The school was a ghost of itself when Vanguard visited it Wednesday to assess the compliance of lecturers to the strike and its impact to academic activities in the school.

Students and lecturers were not on sight even as non-academic staff were fully in their various offices attending to the day’s activities.

Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja branch, Dr Kasim Umar, who was not also at the school’s premises, told Vanguard on the telephone when the latter called him for reaction, that lecturers could not go to the school due to the directive to that effect by the ASUU’s national body.

“You should know that when it comes to total compliance with the decisions of ASUU’s national Secretariat, University of Abuja’s ASUU chapter is number one.

“Were are serious here, we don’t play over issues of national importance. That is why were do comply 100 per cent to any decision reached by our national body.

“For the ongoing warning strike, we have complied 100 per cent,” he told Vanguard on the telephone.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: