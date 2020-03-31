Videos: Ooni of Ife prescribes bitter leaf, 7 other herbs to cure COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

A prominent South Western (Yoruba) monarch, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), the Ooni of Ife, has prescribed a list of herbs he claimed has been tested to cure the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The 51st Ooni of Ife while prescribing a list of the herbs (eight in total) via is Instagram and Twitter social media accounts said the coronavirus pandemic was foretold during the “2019 World Ifa Festival”.

“A divine proclamation came out to the world last year June 6th 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji. We foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard us.”

Ifá is a system of divination majorly practiced by the Yoruba ethnic in Nigeria. Also practiced as a religion, Yoruba god, “Orunmila” is accosted the title of the Grand Priest of Ifá and regarded as the one who revealed divinity and prophecy to the world.

The chief priest and custodian of the holy city of all the Yorubas, Ile-Ife, listed the herbs as follow:

1. Yoruba (ewe akoko); English ( boundary tree); Botanical name ( Newbouldia laevis)

2. Yoruba( dogoyaro); English (nim tree or Indian lilac); Botanical (Azadirachta indica)

3. Yoruba (Alubosa); English (Onion); Botanical (Allium cepa)

4. Yoruba (Ogirisako); English (Forest anchomanes) (Blume); Botanical (Anchomanes difformis)

5. Yoruba (Aridan); English (Aridan fruit); Botanical ( Tetrapleura tetraptera)

6. Yoruba (Eeru or Erinje); English (African pepper, Guinia pepper); Botanical (Xylopia aethiopica)

7. Yoruba (Ewuro); English (Bitter leaf); Botanical (Vernonia amygdalina)

8. Yoruba (Iyin ojo); English (Sulfur)”

Hammering on the need to take the prescribed herbs seriously, the Ooni of Ife said; “I also challenge researchers both in Nigeria and the world to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract the vaccines from it.

“I am ready to work with them and provide huge access to the herbs. It is real and it works. I have a lot gathered together for the use of mankind.”

He also hinted he is currently working with an Alternative Medicine Expert pharmaceutical company for the packaging and distribution of the prescribed herbs globally.

– Tested in patients with testimonials –

“It is about time to save the world now. Tomorrow may be too late.” The monarch stated.

“On this throne, I work very closely with all the nations of the world most especially the nation of Cuba.

“Centuries go by, the nation of Cuba hold dearly the tenets of our ancestors and rely on the blessings of the mystery of nature, and as a result they have the best medical care in the world.

“They are the ONLY country that have come out boldly to help the world. The Almighty is above religion and he is moving now, the world will now respect nature WHOLLY. Remember nature does not need you, we all need nature to survive.

“Truly, the world will NEVER remain the same again!!! To solve this ailment is through natural elements put together above all from nature. It has been tested!!!”

The monarch claimed he has used the herbs himself and also “used it for some of the chronic Corona patients with testimonials”.

Vanguard recalled that the coronavirus (COVID-19) was first discovered in the Wuhan City of China in December 2019. The spread of the disease became rampant in 2020; while Nigeria recorded its first case in February 27 according to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in his national speech.

The first death from the virus was recorded on March 23. The victim was a former employee of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

– Scientists race to find cure –

Vanguard earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has ordered the manufacturing of Chloroquine for possible clinical trial treatment of coronavirus in the country.

Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the directive was sequel to claims in some quarters that “Chloroquine, an old antimalarial is being re-purposed for the clinical trial treatment of coronavirus 2019-nCoV.“

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs “Hydroxychloroquine & Azithromycin”.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has however warned Nigerians that Chloroquine has not been approved for treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This was coming after reports of chloroquine poisoning as many Nigerians were reported to have been using it as self-medication to prevent themselves from the virus disease.

“We’ve already registered two cases of poisoning — the patients have been hospitalised in Lagos — but we will probably see more and more cases in the coming days,” Ore Awokoya, senior special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health, told AFP.

Nigeria, as at 11:15 am of March 31 (Tuesday) has recorded 135 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. A breakdown of the cases according to the NCDC indicated Lagos- 81; FCT- 25; Ogun- 4; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 1; Oyo- 8; Edo- 2; Bauchi- 2; Osun-5; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; Kaduna- 3.

