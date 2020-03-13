Kindly Share This Story:

The woes of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole worsened Thursday night as members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and political leaders from the South South have called on the party to make the party’s national Deputy secretary, Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

