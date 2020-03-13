Video, Photos: Buhari’s Ministers, Appointees, leaders from South South dump Oshiomhole

Video, Photos: Buhari's Ministers, Appointees, leaders from South South dump Oshiomhole
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State presenting the communique after a meeting of the APC South South Leaders at Asokoro, Abuja. Thursday night (March 12, 2020). PHOTO: Abayomi Adeshida

The woes of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole worsened Thursday night as members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and political leaders from the South South have called on the party to make the party’s national Deputy secretary, Chief Victor Giadom as the Acting Secretary.

