US reports first infant death linked to coronavirus

Officials in the state of Illinois, United States, on Saturday reported the first death of an infant linked to the coronavirus pandemic Saturday.

The younger than one-year-old baby in Chicago tested positive for virus known as COVID-19.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

Ezike said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, since nothing of such has been recorded before now.

Official reported 465 new cases of the virus in Illinois, including 13 deaths Saturday.

In total, the state has nearly 3,500 infections.

“The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years,” the department said on its website.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 663,000 worldwide, including greater than 124,200 in the U.S. It has killed 30,820, including 2,100 in the U.S.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

The United States on Thursday became the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of infections, according to data released by different institutions.

[Anadolu Agency]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

