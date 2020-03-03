US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall

Kindly Share This Story:

The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the country’s Pacific Northwest and continued its march across the globe. Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have succumbed to the illness even as a clear shift in the crisis was emerging, with nine times as many cases recorded outside China as inside, according to the UN health agency.

Andorra, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, Latvia, Portugal, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were among countries that confirmed their first cases, along with Senegal, which became the second sub-Saharan African country to do so.

All of the US deaths have occurred in the state of Washington, where officials warned residents the battle against the disease was shifting from containment to mitigation.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis tested for coronavirus after falling ill

“The risk for all of us of becoming infected will be increasing,” said Jeff Duchin, a health officer in King County where five of the deaths occurred. The district is home to Seattle, a city with a population of more than 700,000 people.

The White House, which has been accused of downplaying the threat from the virus, continued to strike a bullish tone. Vice President Mike Pence declared that a treatment “could literally be available by this summer, or early fall.”

He was likely referring to remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by the pharmaceutical firm Gilead that has already been used to treat one US patient and was moving toward two expansive final stage trials in Asia. Pence also announced American pharmaceuticals were teaming up in a consortium to fight the virus and said that South Korea and Italy, two of the hardest-hit nations, would screen all their airline passengers bound for the US. Despite its world-class hospitals and cutting edge research, the US is viewed as vulnerable to an epidemic because of glaring disparities in its health care system, including nearly 28 million people without coverage. Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: